Justin Edinburgh: Leyton Orient captain pays tribute to 'truly great man'

Justin Edinburgh (left) died on Saturday, aged 49

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has paid tribute to late boss Justin Edinburgh and said the club will continue to build on his legacy.

Edinburgh died on Saturday aged 49, five days after a cardiac arrest.

McAnuff described the Orient manager as a "leader, a fantastic manager and a truly great man".

Edinburgh, who won the FA Cup as a Tottenham player, managed Northampton Town, Gillingham and Newport County before moving to Orient in November 2017.

McAnuff said he was "a man who inspired so many of us with his drive, passion and sheer desire to win."

"A man who had so much love for this game and even more for his family, my heart goes out to them at this tragic time," he added.

The winger said Edinburgh "always did it with a smile on [his] face and with a huge respect for others".

"I am so grateful that I got to share some truly amazing moments with you and know how much wining the league with this club meant to you," he added.

"It was a privilege and an honour to serve as your captain and these happy memories will lie with me forever.

"You were always at the centre of all the jokes and the banter with the boys and staff, we had so many laughs and good times.

"You've helped rebuild what was a broken club and been the driving force returning it to where it belongs.

"That will be your legacy here and as difficult as it will be, it's now up to us to carry that on and make sure all of that hard work is continued and built upon."