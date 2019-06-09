Australia 1-2 Italy: Bonansea scores twice as Italy fight back to clinch late victory

Italy have qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time in 20 years

Italy fought back from a goal down to beat Australia in stoppage time and pull off a big shock at the end of the best contest of the Women's World Cup.

Juventus star Barbara Bonansea struck both goals in the second half for the Italians, who have qualified for the finals for the first time in 20 years, winning it from close range in the fifth minute of added time.

Australia captain Sam Kerr had earlier given the Group C favourites a first-half lead as she tucked in on the rebound after her penalty was saved.

The two sides are joined in the group by Brazil and Jamaica, who meet in Grenoble later on Sunday (14:30 BST).

