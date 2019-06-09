Match ends, Australia 1, Italy 2.
Australia 1-2 Italy: Bonansea scores twice as Italy fight back to clinch late victory
Italy fought back from a goal down to beat Australia in stoppage time and pull off a big shock at the end of the best contest of the Women's World Cup.
Juventus star Barbara Bonansea struck both goals in the second half for the Italians, who have qualified for the finals for the first time in 20 years, winning it from close range in the fifth minute of added time.
Australia captain Sam Kerr had earlier given the Group C favourites a first-half lead as she tucked in on the rebound after her penalty was saved.
The two sides are joined in the group by Brazil and Jamaica, who meet in Grenoble later on Sunday (14:30 BST).
Australia Women
- 1Williams
- 21Carpenter
- 4Polkinghorne
- 14Kennedy
- 7Catley
- 10van Egmond
- 16RasoSubstituted forGorryat 69'minutes
- 9Foord
- 13YallopSubstituted forKellond-Knightat 83'minutes
- 6LogarzoSubstituted forDe Vannaat 61'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 20Kerr
- 2Simon
- 3Luik
- 5Roestbakken
- 8Kellond-Knight
- 11De Vanna
- 12Micah
- 15Gielnik
- 18Arnold
- 19Gorry
- 22Harrison
- 23Allen
Italy Women
- 1Giuliani
- 2BergamaschiSubstituted forGiacintiat 77'minutes
- 3GamaBooked at 21mins
- 5Linari
- 7Guagni
- 23Giugliano
- 4GalliSubstituted forBartoliat 45'minutes
- 21CernoiaBooked at 69mins
- 10GirelliBooked at 63mins
- 11Bonansea
- 18MauroSubstituted forSabatinoat 58'minutes
- 6Rosucci
- 8Parisi
- 9Sabatino
- 12Marchitelli
- 13Bartoli
- 14Tarenzi
- 15Serturini
- 16Fusetti
- 17Boattin
- 19Giacinti
- 20Tucceri Cimini
- 22Pipitone
- Referee:
- Melissa Borjas
- Attendance:
- 15,380
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away19
Second Half ends, Australia 1, Italy 2.
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Barbara Bonansea.
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Elisa Bartoli.
Goal!
Goal! Australia 1, Italy 2. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valentina Cernoia with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Stephanie Catley (Australia).
Valentina Giacinti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephanie Catley (Australia).
Valentina Giacinti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Caitlin Foord (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sara Gama (Italy).
Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellie Carpenter.
Attempt blocked. Katrina Gorry (Australia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caitlin Foord with a cross.
Attempt missed. Clare Polkinghorne (Australia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katrina Gorry with a cross.
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Elisa Bartoli.
Offside, Italy. Valentina Giacinti tries a through ball, but Daniela Sabatino is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cristiana Girelli (Italy).
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Elisa Bartoli.
Attempt missed. Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Offside, Italy. Cristiana Girelli tries a through ball, but Barbara Bonansea is caught offside.
Lisa De Vanna (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuela Giugliano (Italy).
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Elise Kellond-Knight replaces Tameka Yallop.
Foul by Lisa De Vanna (Australia).
Sara Gama (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Australia. Emily van Egmond tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Offside, Italy. Manuela Giugliano tries a through ball, but Daniela Sabatino is caught offside.
Offside, Italy. Valentina Cernoia tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.
Foul by Stephanie Catley (Australia).
Valentina Giacinti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sam Kerr (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sara Gama (Italy).
Foul by Tameka Yallop (Australia).
Cristiana Girelli (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lisa De Vanna (Australia).
Manuela Giugliano (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Valentina Giacinti replaces Valentina Bergamaschi.