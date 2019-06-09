Women's World Cup - Group C
Australia Women1Italy Women2

Australia 1-2 Italy: Bonansea scores twice as Italy fight back to clinch late victory

By Tom Garry

BBC Sport in Valenciennes

Italy players celebrate victory against Australia
Italy have qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time in 20 years

Italy fought back from a goal down to beat Australia in stoppage time and pull off a big shock at the end of the best contest of the Women's World Cup.

Juventus star Barbara Bonansea struck both goals in the second half for the Italians, who have qualified for the finals for the first time in 20 years, winning it from close range in the fifth minute of added time.

Australia captain Sam Kerr had earlier given the Group C favourites a first-half lead as she tucked in on the rebound after her penalty was saved.

The two sides are joined in the group by Brazil and Jamaica, who meet in Grenoble later on Sunday (14:30 BST).

More to follow.

Line-ups

Australia Women

  • 1Williams
  • 21Carpenter
  • 4Polkinghorne
  • 14Kennedy
  • 7Catley
  • 10van Egmond
  • 16RasoSubstituted forGorryat 69'minutes
  • 9Foord
  • 13YallopSubstituted forKellond-Knightat 83'minutes
  • 6LogarzoSubstituted forDe Vannaat 61'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 2Simon
  • 3Luik
  • 5Roestbakken
  • 8Kellond-Knight
  • 11De Vanna
  • 12Micah
  • 15Gielnik
  • 18Arnold
  • 19Gorry
  • 22Harrison
  • 23Allen

Italy Women

  • 1Giuliani
  • 2BergamaschiSubstituted forGiacintiat 77'minutes
  • 3GamaBooked at 21mins
  • 5Linari
  • 7Guagni
  • 23Giugliano
  • 4GalliSubstituted forBartoliat 45'minutes
  • 21CernoiaBooked at 69mins
  • 10GirelliBooked at 63mins
  • 11Bonansea
  • 18MauroSubstituted forSabatinoat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Rosucci
  • 8Parisi
  • 9Sabatino
  • 12Marchitelli
  • 13Bartoli
  • 14Tarenzi
  • 15Serturini
  • 16Fusetti
  • 17Boattin
  • 19Giacinti
  • 20Tucceri Cimini
  • 22Pipitone
Referee:
Melissa Borjas
Attendance:
15,380

Match Stats

Home TeamAustralia WomenAway TeamItaly Women
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home20
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Australia 1, Italy 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Australia 1, Italy 2.

Corner, Australia. Conceded by Barbara Bonansea.

Corner, Australia. Conceded by Elisa Bartoli.

Goal!

Goal! Australia 1, Italy 2. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valentina Cernoia with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Stephanie Catley (Australia).

Valentina Giacinti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stephanie Catley (Australia).

Valentina Giacinti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Caitlin Foord (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sara Gama (Italy).

Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellie Carpenter.

Attempt blocked. Katrina Gorry (Australia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caitlin Foord with a cross.

Attempt missed. Clare Polkinghorne (Australia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katrina Gorry with a cross.

Corner, Australia. Conceded by Elisa Bartoli.

Offside, Italy. Valentina Giacinti tries a through ball, but Daniela Sabatino is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cristiana Girelli (Italy).

Corner, Australia. Conceded by Elisa Bartoli.

Attempt missed. Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Offside, Italy. Cristiana Girelli tries a through ball, but Barbara Bonansea is caught offside.

Lisa De Vanna (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Manuela Giugliano (Italy).

Substitution

Substitution, Australia. Elise Kellond-Knight replaces Tameka Yallop.

Foul by Lisa De Vanna (Australia).

Sara Gama (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Australia. Emily van Egmond tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

Offside, Italy. Manuela Giugliano tries a through ball, but Daniela Sabatino is caught offside.

Offside, Italy. Valentina Cernoia tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.

Foul by Stephanie Catley (Australia).

Valentina Giacinti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sam Kerr (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sara Gama (Italy).

Foul by Tameka Yallop (Australia).

Cristiana Girelli (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lisa De Vanna (Australia).

Manuela Giugliano (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Valentina Giacinti replaces Valentina Bergamaschi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France Women11004043
2Norway Women11003033
3Nigeria Women100103-30
4South Korea Women100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women11003123
2Germany Women11001013
3China Women100101-10
4South Africa Women100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women11002113
2Brazil Women00000000
3Jamaica Women00000000
4Australia Women100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina Women00000000
2England Women00000000
3Japan Women00000000
4Scotland Women00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon Women00000000
2Canada Women00000000
3Netherlands Women00000000
4New Zealand Women00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chile Women00000000
2Sweden Women00000000
3Thailand Women00000000
4USA Women00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you