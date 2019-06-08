Women's World Cup: Pressure will be on England, not Scotland - Shelley Kerr

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: 'The coach of the England team, Shelley Kerr...'

Women's World Cup: England v Scotland Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Sunday, 9 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC ALBA, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

The pressure will be 100% on England in their Women's World Cup opener against Scotland, says head coach Shelley Kerr.

The Scots, making their tournament debut, have won just two of 25 meetings between the sides and go into Sunday's match in Nice as underdogs.

Scotland lost the most recent of those games 6-0 in the opening match of Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

"We're playing against a formidable England team, ranked third in the world," said Kerr.

"And part of the reason Phil Neville took the job was to win a World Cup, so it's going to be a tough task."

Despite the challenge facing them, Kerr believe her side - ranked 20th in the world - can take something on Sunday, with group matches against Japan and Argentina to come.

The Scots go into the game off the back of a 3-2 win over Jamaica in front of a record crowd at Hampden.

"There's so many variables that can happen, especially in a first game, there's no doubt there's more pressure on England than there is on Scotland," said Kerr.

"However, the pressure that we have is the pressure the players are putting themselves under.

"It's going to be a tough, tough match for us but we're certainly looking to get a good result. I've been very open and honest about our target and that's to get out of the group stages."

Captain Rachel Corsie will have the honour of leading the Scots out on their World Cup debut, and is relishing every moment.

"There's been so much growth and so much development and it just means so much to the girls to be here," the Utah Royals defender said.

"For me it will be a huge moment to get the game started as it's something we've worked so hard for over the last nine months since we qualified. We deserve to enjoy it."