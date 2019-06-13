Women's World Cup: Kerr looks for Scotland to build on positives

Scotland opened the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to England

Women's World Cup: Japan v Scotland Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Date: Friday, 14 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Head coach Shelley Kerr wants Scotland to build on a good second half against England as they take on Japan in their second Women's World Cup group match.

Scotland opened Group D with a 2-1 defeat to England, while Japan were held to a 0-0 draw by Argentina.

The Scots started nervously on their tournament debut but improved after the break, scoring through Claire Emslie.

"When you finish a game so strongly, you need to have a similar mindset and remember the positives," said Kerr.

"We need to concentrate on being better on the ball if we are to create chances. That's something we didn't do very well in the England game.

"We've got the players capable of doing that and we've worked really well in training to put in place a gameplan we think can be successful.

"The target is still the same, we want to get out of the group and to do that we need to win at least one game."

