Ryan Giggs: Wales boss says side 'need to be a lot better' in Hungary

Wales' top goalscorer Gareth Bale had a frustrating afternoon

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says his side "need to play a lot better" in Budapest on Tuesday when they take on Hungary after their 2-1 defeat by World Cup finalists Croatia.

David Brooks' late goal gave Wales brief hope in Osijek but Giggs felt his side contributed to their own downfall.

"We showed them far too much respect, we weren't aggressive enough early on and we made some stupid mistakes and got punished," he said.

"So there are a lot of negatives."

The manager added: "Now we prepare for Tuesday. Hungary are a hard-working, physical team, but we will need to play a lot better to get anything out of it."

"A chance missed"

Croatia led 2-0 through a James Lawrence own goal and Ivan Perisic strike, which came after a defensive shambles.

Manager Giggs lamented his side's Euro 2020 qualifying defeat as a "missed chance" as Wales were left to rue their defensive mistakes and poor finishing in attempts to find an equaliser.

"When you end the game like that and have the chances we had, you've got to be disappointed and it's definitely one that got away," said Giggs.

"I said to the players, we've missed a chance, especially with the way we ended the game, we ended so strong. When it gets stretched, Croatia had chances on the break, but you expect that.

"We looked the fitter side at the end. We looked like the ones pushing and it looked like Croatia were hanging on.

"With how strongly we ended the game, you have to be disappointed. It is one that got away."

David Brooks had not played since 27 April before his substitute appearance for Wales in Croatia

Brooks in contention for Hungary

Having beaten Slovakia in their opening fixture in March, Wales are now third in Group E, three points behind leaders and top seeds Croatia.

While an away fixture against last year's World Cup runners-up - a team unbeaten at home since 2013 - was always likely to be Wales' most difficult match of this campaign, the manner of defeat was frustrating.

Much of the damage was self-inflicted, with Welsh defensive errors contributing to both Croatian goals.

There was at least some encouragement in the form of Wales' late rally, with Brooks coming off the bench to score and inspire a vast improvement from the visitors.

Brooks is Wales' reigning player of the year but was left on the bench because a recent injury had limited the Bournemouth attacking midfielder to just two training sessions before this match.

However, with Wales in Hungary for another qualifier on Tuesday, Giggs says the 21-year-old has a chance of starting in Budapest.

"I understand [why people wanted Brooks to start in Croatia] because he scored the goal and looked lively when he came on, but he couldn't have started the game because he's only done two days and you saw the conditions and we have other players fit," said Giggs.

"We have a game on Tuesday as well so they're the reasons really.

"I can understand because he's such a talent and he made a difference when he came on. But if I have to make those decisions, he can come on and make an impact which he did.

"It was difficult leaving him on the bench but it was the right thing to do."