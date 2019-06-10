Belgium v Scotland: Test your knowledge of the world's top ranked men's side
-
- From the section Scotland
|Euro 2020 qualifiers: Belgium v Scotland
|Venue: King Baudouin Stadium Date: Tuesday, 11 June Time: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland, follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, and watch highlights on the BBC Scotland channel
The world's top ranked men's side host Scotland in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday but how much do you know about Belgium?
Take our quiz and find out...