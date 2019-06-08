Women's World Cup - Group B
Spain Women3South Africa Women1

Women's World Cup: Spain Women 3-1 South Africa Women

Women's World Cup 2019: Kgatlana shocks Spain by giving South Africa the lead

Jennifer Hermoso scored two penalties as Spain came from behind to beat World Cup debutants South Africa, who were reduced to 10 players.

Atletico Madrid's Hermoso converted both spot-kicks in the second half, awarded after a handball and Nothando Vilakazi's late challenge, for which she received a second yellow card.

Spain were the better side and Lucia Garcia added a cool third late on.

Thembi Kgatlana had given South Africa a shock lead with a chipped finish.

Kgatlana should have put South Africa 2-0 ahead but her tame effort at the far post was pushed away by Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

The result means they are now without a victory in any of their last 12 games and are bottom of Group B.

Spain are top courtesy of better goal difference than two-time winners Germany, who edged past China 1-0 in their opening game.

Jorge Vilda's side claimed their first victory at the tournament, having failed to win any of their games at the 2015 event, but it did not go to plan early on after Kgatlana's surprise strike in the first half.

The Spaniards regathered themselves in the second period, Garcia looping a shot against the crossbar, Maria Leon curling a free-kick narrowly over and Marta Corredera seeing a scooped shot pushed away by Andile Dlamini.

But Hermoso did manage to keep her cool from the penalty spot, before Garcia went round Dlamini to slot in with a minute remaining.

Hermoso spot on - the stats

  • Jennifer Hermoso is the first player to score twice from the penalty spot in a Women's World Cup match.
  • Spain's three goals were the first they have ever scored in the second half of a World Cup match.
  • South Africa's Nothando Vilakazi received the first red card of the tournament.
  • South Africa failed to manage any attempt on or off target after the 57th minute.
  • Thembi Kgatlana put South Africa ahead with their first attempt on target at a World Cup.
  • Spain had the most attempts (25) and most on target (12) of any side in the opening 3 games of this World Cup and their possession of 72% was also the highest.
  • Cameroon remain the only African side to have won their debut game at the World Cup, that win at the 2015 tournament.

Line-ups

Spain Women

  • 13Paños
  • 8Torrejón
  • 4Paredes
  • 16León
  • 7CorrederaBooked at 90mins
  • 11PutellasSubstituted forGarcíaat 73'minutes
  • 14Torrecilla
  • 6LosadaSubstituted forBonmatíat 45'minutes
  • 19SampedroSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
  • 10Hermoso
  • 9Caldentey

Substitutes

  • 1Gallardo
  • 2Jiménez
  • 3Ouahabi
  • 5Andrés Sanz
  • 12Guijarro
  • 15Meseguer
  • 17García
  • 18Bonmatí
  • 20Pereira
  • 21Falcón
  • 22García
  • 23Quiñones

South Africa Women

  • 16Dlamini
  • 2Ramalepe
  • 5van WykBooked at 69mins
  • 4Matlou
  • 3VilakaziBooked at 82mins
  • 9MthandiSubstituted forSeoposenweat 56'minutes
  • 19BiyanaBooked at 77mins
  • 15Jane
  • 10MotlhaloSubstituted forNdimeniat 52'minutes
  • 8FulutudiluSubstituted forSmedaat 77'minutes
  • 11Kgatlana

Substitutes

  • 1Mpuru
  • 6Makhabane
  • 7Dhlamini
  • 12Seoposenwe
  • 13Mbane
  • 14Makhubela
  • 17Smeda
  • 18Gamede
  • 20Swart
  • 21Ndimeni
  • 22Mulaudzi
  • 23Holweni
Referee:
María Carvajal
Attendance:
12,044

Match Stats

Home TeamSpain WomenAway TeamSouth Africa Women
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home27
Away5
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France Women11004043
2Nigeria Women00000000
3Norway Women00000000
4South Korea Women100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women11003123
2Germany Women11001013
3China Women100101-10
4South Africa Women100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia Women00000000
2Brazil Women00000000
3Italy Women00000000
4Jamaica Women00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina Women00000000
2England Women00000000
3Japan Women00000000
4Scotland Women00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon Women00000000
2Canada Women00000000
3Netherlands Women00000000
4New Zealand Women00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chile Women00000000
2Sweden Women00000000
3Thailand Women00000000
4USA Women00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

