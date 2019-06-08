Women's World Cup - Group B
Germany Women0China Women0

Germany Women v China Women

Line-ups

Germany Women

  • 1Schult
  • 3Hendrich
  • 5Hegering
  • 23Doorsoun
  • 2Simon
  • 15Gwinn
  • 10Marozsán
  • 18Leupolz
  • 13Däbritz
  • 9Huth
  • 11Popp

Substitutes

  • 4Maier
  • 6Oberdorf
  • 7Schüller
  • 8Goeßling
  • 12Benkarth
  • 14Elsig
  • 16Dallmann
  • 17Schweers
  • 19Bühl
  • 20Magull
  • 21Frohms
  • 22Knaak

China Women

  • 12Peng
  • 6Han
  • 5Wu
  • 3Lin
  • 2Liu
  • 4LouSubstituted forTanat 33'minutes
  • 20Zhang
  • 21Yao
  • 17Gu
  • 9Yang
  • 11WangBooked at 12mins

Substitutes

  • 1Xu
  • 7Wang
  • 8Li
  • 10Li
  • 13Wang
  • 14Wang
  • 15Song
  • 16Li
  • 18Bi
  • 19Tan
  • 22Luo
  • 23Liu
Referee:
Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Match Stats

Home TeamGermany WomenAway TeamChina Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Saturday 8th June 2019

Saturday 8th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France Women11004043
2Nigeria Women00000000
3Norway Women00000000
4South Korea Women100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1China Women10100001
2Germany Women10100001
3South Africa Women00000000
4Spain Women00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia Women00000000
2Brazil Women00000000
3Italy Women00000000
4Jamaica Women00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina Women00000000
2England Women00000000
3Japan Women00000000
4Scotland Women00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon Women00000000
2Canada Women00000000
3Netherlands Women00000000
4New Zealand Women00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chile Women00000000
2Sweden Women00000000
3Thailand Women00000000
4USA Women00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

