Africa Cup of Nations: Uganda midfielder Waisma out through injury

Uganda's Moses Waisma is out of the Nations Cup in Egypt through injury

Uganda's Football Federation (Fufa) has confirmed midfielder Moses Waiswa will miss this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt because of a knee injury.

The 22 year-old suffered the injury in Abu Dhabi where the Cranes are preparing for the tournament which kicks off on 21 July.

"The technical team has confirmed the player will not take any part further in the camp in Abu Dhabi following medical assessment of the injury," said Fufa Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein on the Federation's website.

"Plans are underway to organise his travel back home for further treatment and recovery of the injury," Hussein added.

Waiswa won the 2017/18 league title with Vipers SC and is the reigning Fufa Player of the Year.

He was a regular for Uganda in their qualifying campaign for the 2019 Nations Cup.

The Cranes will open their account in Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations against DR Congo on 22 June before facing Zimbabwe four days later and hosts Egypt on 30 June.