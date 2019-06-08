Euro 2020 qualifiers: Turkey 2-0 France

Kaan Ayhan's header was his third goal for his country

Turkey maintained their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying with a shock home victory over world champions France at the Torku Arena.

Kaan Ayhan opened the scoring after 30 minutes when he headed home.

Cengiz Under then doubled their lead just before half-time with a fine finish from just inside the area.

Turkey leapfrog France to top Group H having taken a maximum nine points from three Euro 2020 qualifiers, while France have two wins and a defeat.

The world champions sit in second, level with Iceland, with six points from their opening three qualifiers.

The hosts were the better side throughout and Ayhan's opener came after his centre-back partner Merih Demiral headed a deep free-kick back across goal for the Fortuna Dusseldorf defender to attack.

Their second second came after Dorukhan Tokoz capitalised on sloppy errors by Paul Pogba and Moussa Sissoko to slide in Roma's Under, who applied an emphatic finish.

France were poor for large periods and rarely threatened, though Antoine Griezmann did head wide a decent chance in the opening exchanges.

In fact, it was the first time in 10 years that Les Bleus have failed to have a shot on target.

For the hosts, Demiral headed wide late in the first half and Hugo Lloris did well to deny Burak Yilmaz and Mahmut Tekdemir in the second period.

France will look to bounce back from this disappointing result in Andorra on Tuesday while Turkey will attempt to make it four wins from four in Euro 2020 qualifying when they face Iceland in Reykjavik on the same day.