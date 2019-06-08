Lee Hodson: Gillingham sign ex-Rangers full-back on two-year contract

Lee Hodson has won 24 caps for Northern Ireland and played 23 times for St Mirren last season while on loan

Gillingham have signed former Rangers defender Lee Hodson on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old Northern Ireland international right-back was released by the Glasgow club at the end of the season after three years at Ibrox.

The former Watford and Brentford player spent all of last season on loan at St Mirren having played 27 times for Rangers in the previous two seasons.

"He's a very, very accomplished stylish attacking player," Gillingham manager Steve Evans told the club website.

"He's a player I have wanted to work with for a couple of seasons, I tried to do something at Peterborough last season but it wasn't to be. I'm delighted he has decided to apply his trade here," Evans added.

