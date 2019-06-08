Women's World Cup 2019: What to look out for on day three

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Weird dance moves, epic goals & England's crossbar challenge

Germany started the 2019 Women's World Cup with a win and South Africa created history in their defeat against Spain.

Meanwhile Norway thrashed Nigeria - so what can we expect from day three?

BBC Sport takes a look at the big stories surrounding day three of competition and how you can stay across the action.

Who's playing?

Australia begin their Group C campaign in the early kick-off against Italy at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes (12:00 BST).

Brazil then take on Jamaica, who are making their World Cup bow, at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble (14:30 BST) in the other Group C fixture.

The final game of the day sees England get under way in Group D as they face Scotland on the French Rivierva at the Stade de Nice (17:00 BST)

Where can I follow them?

Players to watch

England v Scotland:

Lucy Bronze has won five trophies since joining Lyon in 2017

Lucy Bronze Nationality: English Position: Right-back Club: Lyon Age: 27

Since moving to Lyon from Manchester City in 2017, Lucy Bronze has become a double Champions League winner and thrown off her shy disposition to become one of the leaders in Phil Neville's England squad..

Described as "the best player in the world" by Neville in March, the 27-year-old is regarded as one of the most accomplished players in Europe.

Bronze, who scored winning goals in the last-16 and quarter-finals during the Lionesses' 2015 Women's World Cup campaign, has shown her adaptability in the run-up to this tournament, operating at full-back and in midfield, with distinction.

Kim Little was the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2016

Kim Little Nationality: Scottish Position: Midfield Club: Arsenal Age: 28

Kim Little has established herself as a major star in the women's game during two spells at Arsenal and at Reign FC in America.

While the 28-year-old missed Euro 2017 with a knee injury she weighed in with three goals in Scotland's qualifying campaign for the World Cup and scored her 53rd international goal against Brazil in April.

The Arsenal player, who recovered from a fractured fibula in October, helped her club win the 2018-19 Women's Super League title.

Australia v Italy:

Sam Kerr is the all-time leading goalscorer in the National Women's Soccer League

Sam Kerr Nationality: Australian Position: Forward Club: Chicago Red Stars Age: 25

A goalscoring phenomenon, Matildas captain and 2018 Ballon d'Or nominee Sam Kerr has the ability to illuminate the World Cup.

Ten years after making her international debut as a 15-year-old, she arrives in France as the all-time leading goalscorer in both the NWSL and the W-League, claiming consecutive domestic Golden Boot awards in the process.

Kerr set an Australian record of scoring in seven successive internationals during 2018, and her 23 goals in her last 27 international outings included the decisive effort that secured World Cup qualification against Japan.

The face of a major sportswear company, she is also reportedly on course to be the first Australia player to earn more than $1m in a year.

Brazil v Jamaica:

One hundred and fifty players at this World Cup were not born when Formiga made her World Cup debut in 1995

Formiga Nationality: Brazilian Position: Midfielder Club: Paris St-Germain Age: 41

Midfielder, Formiga is set to become the first player to feature in seven women's World Cup's and the oldest outfield player in the tournament's history.

But 24 years after making her international debut, the Paris St-Germain star remains as influential as ever, relishing her role as Brazil's enforcer.

Twice an Olympic silver medallist, she was also a Champions League runner-up in 2017 and has benefitted from playing on three continents during a glittering career.

What are the big stories of the day?

England begin their World Cup campaign against Scotland in the evening kick-off but may be without influential forward Toni Duggan.

The 27-year-old Barcelona player, with 72 caps for the Lionesses was forced out of training on Saturday with a a thigh problem.

Scotland, one of four sides making their debut in the finals, go into the game smarting from their 6-0 defeat by England in the group stage of Euro 2017.

Unlike that contest though, head coach Shelley Kerr has a fully-fit squad to select from, including Arsenal duo Little and Jen Beattie as well as Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert.

But will warm-up victories over Brazil and Jamaica buoy the 20th ranked team in the world against the 2015 semi-finalists?

The form and fitness of Marta could be crucial to Brazil who kick-off their tournament against Jamaica's Reggae Girlz.

The six-time world player of the year, is regarded as one of the greatest female players ever, with a record 15 goals in 17 appearances at the women's World Cup finals.

And while the 33-year-old will miss the opener through injury her recovery will be critical to their overall hopes of success.

Australia who play Italy in their opener will have to overcome a troubled build-up if they are to reach at least the quarter-finals for a fourth time in a row.

Former head coach Alen Stajcic was controversially sacked in January and it is 10 months since they won a match outside Australia, conceding eight goals in their last two games.

Kerr might be the main draw but there is also a split-generation of strikers in Lisa De Vanna (34) and debutant Mary Fowler (16), while winger Hayley Raso, thought she might never walk again after suffering a broken back in 2018.

Italy's hopes appear to rest on the form on a clutch of star players that include Juventus and AC Milan midfielders Barbara Bonansea and Manuela Giugliano, while captain Sara Gama is usually their defensive rock.

What are the key stats?

This is Australia's seventh consecutive appearance in the tournament - the only time they missed out was in 1991, when they lost out on goal difference to New Zealand in qualification.

This is Italy's third Women's World Cup finals, but their first appearance for 20 years. They last qualified in 1999.

Australia's only win in their first game came in 2007 when they beat Ghana 4-1 and they have lost four of their previous six opening matches at the tournament.

Italy are unbeaten in 2019, winning seven of their nine games in all competitions and drawing the other two.

Brazil are on a run of nine consecutive defeats - their last victory being 2-1 v Japan in the Tournament of Nations in July 2018.

Jamaica's Khadija Shaw scored 19 goals in qualification for the 2019 women's World Cup, more than any other player in the qualification stages.

Jamaica are the lowest ranked side at the tournament with a Fifa ranking of 53.

Did you see?

