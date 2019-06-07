Euro 2020 qualifiers: McCarthy praises Republic 'resilience' after Denmark draw

Mick McCarthy's side will be back in qualifier action against Gibraltar in Dublin on Monday

Mick McCarthy praised his Republic of Ireland team's "resilience" after Shane Duffy's late goal earned a 1-1 Euro 2020 qualifier draw in Denmark.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 76th-minute goal seemed set to secure the dominant Danes victory but Brighton's Duffy levelled with an 85th-minute header.

"We stuck at it," said the Republic boss, whose side remain top of Group D.

"And then having conceded the goal, [we showed] the desire to get back into the game."

With wide players Yussuf Poulsen and Martin Braithwaite causing the Irish a lot of problems, the visitors rode their luck as the Danes missed a series of chances before substitute Hojbjerg nipped in ahead of Richard Keogh to nod the home side into the lead.

"We were up against a very good Danish team who passed through us from time to time and had chances," added McCarthy.

"There were times when their two wide players were coming on the inside and they were finding them and were very clever with their passing. That caused us a problem and we had to change the way we played slightly.

"Then when we conceded, we had to change again and get two up top and put Judgey [Alan Judge) in behind. We've had to fiddle and tinker and we've managed to score a game and we've got a point."

The luckless Alan Judge suffered a suspected broken arm after delivering the free-kick for Shane Duffy's equaliser

McCarthy says Judge has suspected broken arm

Substitute Judge's superb free-kick was bulleted to the net by Derryman Duffy's header but McCarthy revealed that the injury-plagued Ipswich Town midfielder had suffered a suspected broken arm in the dying moments of Friday's game.

"Poor old Judgey, if he didn't have bad luck he wouldn't have any luck at all because he's had some injuries," said McCarthy of Judge, who suffered a double leg break shortly after making his Republic debut in 2016.

Goalscorer Duffy went close to putting the Republic ahead in the first half with an overhead kick before notching his third international goal.

His last Republic strike came against the Danes in November 2017 when he opened the scoring in the chastening 5-1 World Cup play-off defeat in Dublin.

"It was right off the sweet spot," said Duffy of his late header.

"I always do [feel I will get chances] to be fair. If I get in the right areas and the right delivery, I can go and attack it.

"Judger played the perfect ball for me."

Danish jibes motivated Irish - McClean

Duffy's fellow Derryman James McClean said that criticism of the Republic's playing method by Danish duo Thomas Delaney and Christian Eriksen had motivated the visitors.

Having previously described the Republic's football as "primitive", Borussia Dortmund midfielder Delaney this week dubbed the Irish as the "most annoying opponent" in international football.

After last November's dour goalless Nations League draw in Aarhus, Tottenham star Eriksen said the Republic were "too scared to go forward".

"It's not nice when professionals criticise you," said McClean.

"Fair enough they beat us 5-1 but we've drawn the other four games we've played recently. They're not that much better than us themselves, are they?"