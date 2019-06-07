Harry Kane: England and Tottenham captain admits "hurt" at recent defeats

Harry Kane earned his 38th international cap for England against the Netherlands in Guimaraes

England and Tottenham captain Harry Kane admits it will take all summer to recover from the "hurt" of two painful defeats for club and country.

The Three Lions were beaten 3-1 by the Netherlands in their Nations League semi-final on Thursday.

Five days earlier, Kane's Tottenham lost 2-0 against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

"Yes it hurts. It hurts a lot," said Kane when asked if results in the last week had been difficult to take.

Kane, 25, made his first appearance for nearly two months against Liverpool in Madrid last weekend after an ankle injury but struggled to make an impact on the game.

He was a second-half substitute for England in Guimaraes on Thursday but despite an improved performance was again on the losing side, with Netherlands scoring twice in extra-time to seal their place in Sunday's Nations League final against Portugal.

"Of course, this week could have been so different and as a professional athlete that is all you dream about, you dream about lifting trophies and winning games," added Kane.

"It will hurt over the summer, it isn't something you can just clear out of your mind but I think it is important, not just for me but the lads who have had tough years, to refresh as much as possible with their mind and their body.

"Then of course it comes thick and fast and before you know it we will be in the Premier League again, but it hurts, there is nothing else I can say.

"I want to win, the [England] boys want to win and the Spurs boys want to win but it wasn't our week.

"As an athlete you have to take that on the chin and the only thing you can do is learn from it."

Despite the obvious disappointment, Kane remains optimistic about the future of an England team that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup last year, their best World Cup performance since 1990.

Next summer sees the 2020 European Championships hosted by 12 countries across the continent, including England.

That means the Three Lions could play all-but two of their games at Wembley if they go all the way to the final on 12 July.

"It is important we learn from [the defeat] for the qualifiers and of course the summer next year," said Kane.

"We will take it on the chin and move on. We have got big things coming up as a nation and the chance to play in pretty much a home tournament is a great inspiration for all of us.

"To be honest, it would have been easy to take your foot off the gas after last summer and be happy with what we achieved but we got to the semi-final of the best 12 in Europe.

"We had a tough group with Spain and Croatia and we got through that and that was progression.

"Of course it hurts to lose in another semi-final but we are knocking on the door and that is what we have got to take inspiration from with a big, big summer next year. A lot can happen from now to then but as a team I feel we are building well towards that.

"That is the challenge now. We won't know until we get there of course but we have got to use these big games and big disappointments to motivate and help us learn.

"We are a young team but all of us now are playing in big games for club and country so it is a good sign where the nation is going."