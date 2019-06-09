Women's World Cup: What can Scotland expect from England?

Media playback is not supported on this device England v Scotland celebrity challenge: Who will be victorious?

Women's World Cup: England v Scotland Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Sunday, 9 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

England are among the favourites at this World Cup and on paper - given their third place Fifa ranking - represent Scotland's toughest opposition in Group D.

Under Phil Neville, they are arguably in a better place than they were two years ago when they handed out a 6-0 drubbing to the Scots in the opening game of Euro 2017.

New Zealand proved in the final World Cup warm-up match that they are not unbeatable, though that wake-up call could work against Shelley Kerr's Scotland.

Despite that friendly defeat, this is a squad brimming with confidence. Having finished third in 2015, they believe they have as good a chance as anyone of lifting the trophy this time round.

Victory in March at the She Believes Cup ahead of the hosts and defending world champions USA, Group D rivals and their 2015 semi-final conquerors Japan, as well as Brazil, has done nothing to diminish that self-belief.

So where are their potential vulnerabilities? Firstly, Neville does not appear to have a stick-on first-choice goalkeeper. Indeed, neither Manchester City's Karen Bardsley nor Carly Telford of Chelsea are even regular number ones at their clubs and Neville has chopped and changed during qualifying and recent friendlies.

Defensively, England tend to be sound, but can be rattled as New Zealand and Canada before them showed. Scotland will have to be clinical, though, as chances are likely to be limited.

But, in truth, the array of talent available to Neville means they have many more strengths than weaknesses.

Ones to watch

Lucy Bronze won the Champions League with Lyon last month

Lucy Bronze: The Lyon full-back is the best player in the world, according to Neville, and much of what England do in attack stems from her marauding runs from the right. She and Steph Houghton combine from the back to start most of the team's moves. If Scotland can keep her pinned back, their chances of success will be greatly increased, though they may also be able to exploit the space she leaves behind her if they can turnover possession and mount swift counter-attacks.

Jill Scott: The ultra-experienced Manchester City midfielder will become the first English player - male or female - to play at four World Cups if she takes to the field this summer. At 32, her ability to link the play and make late runs into the box means she is still a key element of what England do.

Nikita Parris: Top scorer for England in the qualifiers with six goals, she is about to join Bronze at Champions League winners Lyon from Manchester City, for whom she scored 19 goals in the season just ended. That earned her the football writers' player of the year award and she embodies the swagger coursing through this current England side. Equally comfortable playing wide or through the centre, she is one of many potential threats to Scotland's backline.