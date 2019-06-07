Luka Modric: Real Madrid worries will not affect Gareth Bale

Real Madrid colleagues Luka Modric and Gareth Bale were also team-mates at Tottenham

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Croatia v Wales Venue: Stadion Gradski, Osijek Date: Saturday, 8 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & online; live text updates on the BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC One Wales, 23.10 BST

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid worries will have no bearing on his Wales form, according to his club-mate Luka Modric.

Bale endured a difficult season at Real, where he was criticised by fans and lost his place in the team.

But when Wales visit Croatia for Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier, Modric expects Bale to be at his best.

"It's very different to play for your club or national team. There's no correlation in form between those two," said the Croatia captain.

"I know what playing for the Welsh national team means to Gareth so I don't think his lack of minutes for Real Madrid will influence his performance.

"I expect him in top shape. We have to stop him as well as we can, we have to limit the great talent he has."

Despite winning four Champions League titles and a La Liga championship during his six years at Real, Bale has struggled to be truly accepted by their fans.

'You'll have to ask Gareth'

That uneasy relationship - and his recent lack of game-time - has contributed to speculation about his future, though the 29-year-old's highly lucrative contract does not expire until 2022 and his agent has repeatedly insisted his client wants to stay at the Bernabeu.

Asked if Bale is happy at Real, Modric said: "You'll have to ask him."

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, who also played with Bale at Tottenham, added: "I haven't spoken with Gareth since we ended the season with Real Madrid, but we'll see each other tomorrow."

When he plays for Wales, Bale faces none of the vitriol he encounters at Real.

As his country's record goal scorer and a pivotal figure in Wales' recent success, the Cardiff-born forward is a hero in his homeland.

Gareth Bale is Wales' leading goalscorer

Having led Wales to victory over Slovakia in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier, Bale will take to the field in Osijek on Saturday as his side face Group E's top seeds.

With the match kicking off at 14:00 BST (15:00 local time), temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius.

That could make life diffi cult for Wales, but Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic says it was not the home side's decision to play at that time.

"It's going to be really hot. I don't know who made the decision - Uefa did," he said.

"Croatia is second in the world [last year's World Cup runners-up but ranked fifth in the world] and they should have shown us more respect.

"Only Albania and Iceland are [the other teams] playing at this time.

"It's going to be difficult for the players, but it's the same conditions for both teams."