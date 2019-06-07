Cardiff City: Harris to leave alongside O'Keefe and Gunnarsson

From the section

Kadeem Harris' final appearance for Cardiff came in the win at Brighton in April

Kadeem Harris is to leave Cardiff City when his contract expires this month.

Winger Harris will go along with out-of-contract midfielder Stuart O'Keefe, while goalkeeper Brian Murphy is discussing a new deal.

Harris, 25, has been at Cardiff since joining from Wycombe in 2012.

Long-serving midfielder Aron Gunnarsson, 30, has also been officially released ahead of his move to Al-Arabi.

Harris made 79 appearances for Cardiff and scored seven goals.

He played 15 times in 2018-19 and scored once, in the home win over Fulham in October.

O'Keefe, 28, made 45 appearances in four-and-a-half years at Cardiff, but has not played for the Welsh club since 2017.

His only football last season came during a loan spell at Plymouth.

Back-up keeper Murphy, 36, has played 10 times for Cardiff since signing in 2016.

Under-23 midfielder Tyrone Duffus is also leaving the Cardiff City Stadium along with scholars Adam Sharif, Jordan Duffey and Henry Smith.

The club have made offers to under-23 players Jack Bodenham, Warren Burwood, Cameron Coxe, Jacob Evans, Lloyd Humphries, Daniel Martin, Ryan Pryce, James Waite and Laurence Wootton, as well as scholars Sam Bowen, Connor Davies, Jac Davies, Dan Griffiths, Trystan Jones, Keenan Patten, George Ratcliffe, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Margetson and William Warnock.