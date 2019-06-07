Yeovil Town delay takeover decision and close in on new manager

Manager Darren Way was sacked by Yeovil in March after a run of 10 defeats in 12 games

Yeovil Town have delayed a decision about the sale of the club to one of three consortiums until next week.

A trio of buyers have been in talks about a takeover of the club, who were relegated from League Two last season.

Yeovil, who are without a boss, hoped to make an announcement by the weekend, but the deadline is being extended "to be fair to all consortiums".

"A choice of possible first-team managers acceptable to all parties has been identified," a statement added.

"Final interviews for the post are happening early next week. This means a manager can be appointed before the ownership situation is clarified.

"An update on the ownership and first-team manager situation will be made by no later than Wednesday next week."

Earlier this week one of the groups in the running to buy the Glovers threatened to withdraw from the bidding and blamed delays by the current owners.

Darren Way was sacked as manager on 24 March and Yeovil were relegated to the National League in May after 16 years in the English Football League.