Scotland women inspire 'everyone', says men's captain Andy Robertson

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Date: Saturday, 8 June Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Andy Robertson says "everyone" in Scotland wants to replicate the success of the women's team as both they and the men's side face a crucial weekend.

Champions League winner Robertson, 25, will lead his country against Cyprus in Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

And Shelley Kerr's Scotland team will play their opening Women's World Cup match against England on Sunday.

"Everyone in Scotland should be really looking at the women's team just now," Robertson said.

"I spoke to [captain] Rachel Corsie and the preparations are going well but I think she's just wanting to lead her team out.

"It's incredible what the women are doing - they've put Scottish women's football, in particular, on the map and fair play to them.

"Fingers crossed they'll have a good tournament and I'll be watching closely. I hope the country gets behind them like they get behind us."

'Clarke has been unbelievable'

Steve Clarke will take charge of his first match since replacing Alex McLeish as head coach of the men's team when Cyprus visit Glasgow.

Robertson joined up with the squad later than the other players after he helped Liverpool beat Tottenham in last Saturday's Champions League final.

The left-back says the week has been "one full of emotions" and that winning the European Cup has been "far better than what I could ever imagine".

Clarke said Robertson was greeted "with a wonderful warm round of applause" when he arrived and Robertson said "it was a special moment for me".

And the captain says his success, combined with that experienced by those with treble treble winners Celtic, and Kenny McLean and John McGinn, who have just won promotion to the Premier League with Norwich and Aston Villa, has created a positive atmosphere.

"You can feel a different feel around the camp," said Robertson. "That's what winning trophies and winning games can do to you. A lot of us had a good end to the season and it's a squad full of people playing at a very good level.

"I hope we'll be full of confidence but it's all about showing that and trying to put in a performance that relates to the work that we've put in this week.

"Steve Clarke has been unbelievable. I've never come across him before but I've been very impressed with him. The lads have really taken to the training. That's what we needed."