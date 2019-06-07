Spain: Sergio Ramos header helps Group F leaders to easy win over the Faroe Islands

Sergio Ramos has now played in more victories for his country than any other player.

Sergio Ramos scored an early header as Spain maintained their 100% Euro 2020 qualifying record with a 4-1 victory over the Faroe Islands in Torshavn.

Goals from Jesus Navas, Jose Gaya and a Teitur Gestsson own-goal rounded off the scoring for the Group F leaders with Klaemint Olsen replying for the Faroes.

Sweden, who travel to Spain on Monday, eased to a 3-0 win over Malta in Solna.

Robin Quaison, Viktor Claesson and Alexander Isak scored for the hosts.

In Group A, Stefan Mugosa equalised for Montengro in their 1-1 draw with Kosovo, in game played behind closed doors in Podgorica. Milot Rashica had opened the scoring for the visitors, who are now unbeaten in their last 13 internationals.

Roma forward Patrik Schick scored twice as the Czech Republic recovered from Ismail Isa's early goal for Bulgaria to win 2-1 in Prague.

England stay three points clear at the top of the group.

Group B leaders Ukraine thrashed Serbia 5-0 in Lviv. Schalke winger Yevhen Konoplyanka and Dynamo Kiev midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov both scored twice for the hosts, with Roman Yaremchuk scoring the hosts' other goal.

Arvydas Novikovas equalised for Lithuania against Luxembourg after Gerson Rodrigues had put the visitors ahead.

Georgia beat Gibraltor in the early kick-off in Group D with goals from Valerian Gvilia, Giorgi Papunashvili and Vato Arveladze.

Claudiu Keseru rescued a point for Romania with two goals in their draw in Norway. Goals from Martin Odegaard and Tarik Elyounoussi had put the Norwegians on course for three points.

Poland won in North Macedonia with AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek scoring to maintain their 100% record at the top of Group G.

Eran Zahavi registered a hat-trick as Israel won 3-0 in Latvia, while Schalke forward Guido Burgstaller scored three minutes after coming on as a substitute, to give Austria a home victory over Slovenia, also in Group G.