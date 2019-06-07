Scotland have the goals to beat Cyprus, says Clarke

Steve Clarke is about to take charge of Scotland for the first time

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Date: Saturday, 8 June Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Steve Clarke has "no doubt the goals will come" as he prepares to oversee his first match as Scotland head coach against Cyprus on Saturday evening.

Strikers Eamonn Brophy, Oliver Burke, Marc McNulty and Johnny Russell scored six club goals between them in May but only Russell has scored at international level.

The Scots have one win and one defeat so far in Euro 2020 qualifying.

"I've got no doubt that we'll score the goals that we need," said Clarke.

"The goals will come, if you create chances.

"Eamonn Brophy can score goals, Marc McNulty can score goals, Oli Burke when he first came up to Celtic looked a goal threat. James Forrest can score goals, he scored a hat-trick here against Israel."

The Scots' third qualifier in Group I is their first at home, with Alex McLeish having been in charge for the away defeat by Kazakhstan and the win in San Marino earlier this year.

"It's the simple basics that I feel we need to get back to as a team and then from that if you get the basics right and you don't clutter the players' minds too much with science and then allow their talents to play on the pitch, allow them to express themselves, hopefully that'll be good enough to get us three points," Clarke explained.

"You can't just ignore what happened before so I've had a little look at those games but that's in the past. There's been a really positive response from by and large most people since I was appointed in the job.

"Really, really impressed with the quality in the group. Really surprised that there has been so much negativity around the national team. We've only spoken about qualifying out the group, we've spoken among ourselves about little targets, little achievements, what we need to do and hopefully we can do it.

"Between now and the end of the Belgium game [on Tuesday], I will probably make more mistakes than they will and hopefully they don't notice too many of them."

Clarke, who expects a "good, competent, technical performance" from Cyprus, has decided on his starting XI and will inform the players at a team meeting on Friday.

"Standing out there tomorrow night in front of the Scotland supporters as manager of the national team will be an emotional occasion for me," he added.

And he joked: "Hopefully, I don't burst into tears."