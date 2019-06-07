Coventry City to groundshare with Birmingham City for 2019-20 season

Coventry City will groundshare at Birmingham City's St Andrew's for the 2019-20 season after failing to agree a deal to stay at the Ricoh Arena.

They had hoped to remain in Coventry but said the deadline for an agreement with Ricoh landlords Wasps has passed.

A club statement said a groundshare was necessary for Coventry to retain their place in the English Football League.

"We know full well that this is a very sad day for Coventry City and Sky Blues supporters," the statement added.

