Newport County sign goalkeeper Tom King from Millwall

Tom King made 16 appearances for AFC Wimbledon last season during a loan spell

Newport County have signed goalkeeper Tom King from Millwall.

King, a former England Under-16 and 17 international, has signed a two year deal with the beaten League Two play-off finalists.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining Newport County, it's a great chance for me to showcase my ability in an already flourishing team," he explained.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tom to the club. He has good experience at this level," boss Michael Flynn added.

"Tom reminds me of Joe Day when he first came to the club, he is a very talented goalkeeper and I look forward to working with him."