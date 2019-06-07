Daniel James: Winger's move move to Manchester United not a distraction

Daniel James made 38 appearances for Swansea last season

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Croatia v Wales Venue: Stadion Gradski, Osijek Date: Saturday, 8 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & online; live text updates on the BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC One Wales, 23.10 BST

Wales boss Ryan Giggs says Daniel James will not be distracted for Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Croatia as the Swansea City winger closes in on a move to Manchester United.

James, 21, had a medical on Thursday as his £18m transfer nears completion.

He rejoined Wales' squad to travel to Osijek to face last year's World Cup finalists.

"He's assured me that he's ready to play but we'll have to see how we go," said United legend Giggs.

"You have to be flexible because you don't want things weighing on players' minds, so if you can get it sorted it's better for us and for the player as well.

"If it happens, United are getting an exciting player that I know Man United fans will get behind and enjoy watching him.

"It's fantastic for everyone - for Dan, for Manchester United and a good deal for Swansea City as well."

Before the move to United materialised, James missed Wales' training camp in Portugal last month following the death of his father, Kevan.

Giggs confirmed last week that James had asked to be included in Wales' squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers in Croatia on Saturday and in Hungary three days later.

James' United medical meant that he only missed a light training session on Thursday before Wales flew to Croatia and, while he has declared himself ready to start, Giggs is treating the situation sensitively.

"He's fine, he's trained well. Obviously after the terrible news we had to be flexible and everything was on the table," he added.

"I spoke to him numerous times over the last 10 days or so. He didn't come to Portugal but met up with us to train in Wrexham. He went home on Thursday but he's fine, he's in a good place.

"He's a level-headed lad. A lot has gone on over the last 10 days but he's been fine around the group so we'll just have to see whether he starts. But football-wise, he's trained well and I'm really happy."