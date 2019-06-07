Dannie Bulman: Crawley Town midfielder, 40, signs new one-year deal

Dannie Bulman has spent half his career with Crawley, having also played for Wycombe, Stevenage, Oxford and AFC Wimbledon

Dannie Bulman, the oldest player in the English Football League, will play on until after his 41st birthday after he agreed a new deal with Crawley Town.

Bulman, who turned 40 in January, has signed a one-year deal and will mark the start of his 22nd season by making his 400th appearance for the Reds.

It is his fourth spell with the club, having first joined on loan in 2006.

"I am confident I can do a job," the midfielder said. "I feel fit and strong - there is plenty left in the tank."

Bulman has featured more than 800 times in the league since making his debut with Wycombe in the third tier in August 1998.

That month started with the Spice Girls topping the music charts with 'Viva Forever'.

Almost 21 years later, the Spice Girls are on a reunion tour and Bulman is "looking forward" to yet another pre-season.

Bulman was one of two 40-year-olds to make an appearance in the EFL last season - he is older than Morecambe's Kevin Ellison by 23 days.