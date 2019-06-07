Niall Mason: Peterborough sign defender sacked by Doncaster after sexual assault

Niall Mason was initially suspended by Doncaster after the player admitted to a charge of sexual assault and was eventually sacked following internal disciplinary proceedings

Peterborough United have signed Niall Mason, the defender sacked by Doncaster Rovers in March after he admitted to a charge of sexual assault.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said the two-year deal "could be viewed as a controversial".

Mason, 22, received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for assaulting a woman in 2018.

"Obviously the boy has made a massive mistake but I do believe he deserves another chance," Ferguson said.

"Niall is not the person that people may view him as from the outside, based on that one incident."

Both Ferguson and Mason say he took "poor advice from his legal team" when admitting to the charge in January.

The player was placed on the sex offenders' register for seven years after the attack.

"I made a big mistake in my life and the reason for the plea at court was off the back of advice from my legal team, which they really got wrong," Mason told the club website.

"I am upset about what happened but it is now about trying to move on and looking to the future. I have joined a really good club and I can't wait to get started."

Mason is reunited with Ferguson at Posh, having been given his professional debut by the manager at Doncaster in 2016.

Ferguson said there is "no question" that Mason has "the right character".

"Working with him in the time he did, I am fully aware that what happened involving him is not part of his personality," Ferguson added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.