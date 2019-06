From the section

Malaury Martin played 11 games on loan for Dunfermline last season

Hearts have announced midfielder Malaury Martin has left the club by mutual consent.

The Frenchman, 30, signed in January 2017 but made just 21 appearances, scoring 2 goals.

He spent the first half of last season on loan to Dunfermline Athletic but has now left the club a year early.

A Hearts statement said: "Malaury leaves Hearts with the club's best wishes."