Women's World Cup: Download your wallchart for France 2019

World Cup wallchart
Fifa Women's World Cup
Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019
Coverage: Live across BBC TV and Red Button, Radio 5 Live & Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website & App

The Women's World Cup kicks off in France on Friday, with 24 countries competing for the trophy.

Now all that's left to do is study the fixtures, consider the permutations and keep track of all the results using that essential piece of kit - the wallchart.

You can download yours here.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.

