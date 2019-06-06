Euro 2020 qualifiers: NI's Magennis targeting maximum haul

Josh Mageenis celebrates his late winner against Belarus at Windsor Park in March

Euro 2020 qualifier: Estonia v Northern Ireland Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn Date: Saturday, 8 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Radio Ulster commentary and live text on the BBC Sport website; Highlights on BBC1 NI at 20:20

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis believes away wins over Estonia and Belarus are needed to stay in the hunt for the Euro 2020 finals.

The Bolton forward scored a late winner against Belarus in March and that followed an opening win over Estonia.

NI top Group C with their big tests coming against group favourites Germany and Netherlands this autumn.

"Our goal was 12 points from our first four games and we need as many points now as possible," said Magennis.

Estonia are first up on Saturday and Michael O'Neill's squad arrived in Tallinn on Thursday after a training camp in Austria.

Niall McGinn and skipper Steven Davis were on target in the 2-0 victory over the Estonians at Windsor Park to get get the campaign off to a winning start.

"Just because we beat both teams at home doesn't mean it's going be a formality away," added Magennis.

"It shows how far we have come when teams don't go gung-ho against us - they just sit and we try to break them down.

"It's also a good sign that we're able to do that. whether it be the first 10 minutes or the last 10.

"There's been a lot of preparation for these game and the only way to top it off is to get the results."