Aaron Wildig: Morecambe midfielder signs one-year deal

Aaron Wildig in action for Morecambe
Aaron Wildig scored one goal in 30 outings for Morecambe in 2018-19

Morecambe midfielder Aaron Wildig has signed a new one-year contract with the League Two club.

The 27-year-old has scored eight goals in 142 appearances for the Shrimps since joining from Shrewsbury Town, initially on loan, four years ago.

"Aaron is a top midfielder who had an excellent season," boss Jim Bentley told the club website.

"He played in a bit of a deeper role last season and know he will make a big contribution next season."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you