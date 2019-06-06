Aaron Wildig: Morecambe midfielder signs one-year deal
Morecambe midfielder Aaron Wildig has signed a new one-year contract with the League Two club.
The 27-year-old has scored eight goals in 142 appearances for the Shrimps since joining from Shrewsbury Town, initially on loan, four years ago.
"Aaron is a top midfielder who had an excellent season," boss Jim Bentley told the club website.
"He played in a bit of a deeper role last season and know he will make a big contribution next season."