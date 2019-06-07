France 4-0 South Korea: Women's World Cup hosts open with one-sided victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Eugénie Le Sommer breaks the deadlock for France

Hosts France opened the 2019 Women's World Cup with a brilliant victory over South Korea in front of an overjoyed, sold-out crowd in Paris.

Corinne Diacre's side, among the favourites to win the eighth edition of this competition, produced a breathless performance to take a deserved 3-0 lead at half-time thanks to forward Eugenie Le Sommer's early opener and two headers from towering defender Wendie Renard.

Midfielder Amandine Henry curled in an excellent fourth goal late on, much to the delight of the 45,261 fans inside the Parc des Princes.

England and Scotland will meet on Sunday in Nice as they get their campaigns under way, with a total of 24 teams taking part hoping to reach the final in Lyon on 7 July.

Nearly a million tickets have been sold for the tournament's 52 matches, being staged at nine stadiums across nine cities, with every game being broadcast live on the BBC.

Defending champions the United States will get their campaign under way against Thailand on Tuesday, with England and two-time winners Germany among the other teams being strongly tipped for success.

Six groups of four teams will compete for the 16 places in the knockout phase, with the top two teams in each group qualifying automatically, as well as the four best third-placed sides.

The £24m awarded to participating teams this summer will be double the amount issued in 2015, albeit a long way short of the £315m prize pot at the 2018's men's World Cup.

France show credentials with 'energy, movement and pressing'

France, who are fourth in the world rankings, could well take home the biggest prize if they continue to play as they did against South Korea.

Backed by deafening support the home side began the match with pace, intensity and remarkable desire.

Henry curled narrowly wide inside the first two minutes, before squaring the ball in to Le Summer's path for the Lyon star to open to scoring soon afterwards, and talismanic centre-back Renard added two headers from corners before the break.

South Korea, ranked 14th in the world, were largely outplayed but midfielder Lee Min-a placed wide from their best chance in the second half, after a rare error from Renard.

The French starting team included seven of the Lyon squad that beat Barcelona to win European football's biggest women's club competition, the Champions League, in May, including goalscorers Le Sommer and Renard.

Chelsea star Ji So-yun and West Ham's Cho So-hyun were both in South Korea's midfield, which was overrun in the early stages by France's energy, movement and pressing.

Quick off the mark - the stats

This was the biggest win by a host nation at a Women's World Cup since 2003 when USA beat Nigeria 5-0.

The eventual winners have started their campaign with a victory in all previous seven tournaments to date.

France have won their opening match at their last three World Cup tournaments. South Korea have lost their opening match at all three finals.

South Korea did not register an attempt until the 70th minute.

France have kept a clean sheet in all seven of their World Cup wins.

Eugenie Le Sommer's goal after nine minutes was the fastest in an opening game.

Only Marie-Laure Delie (5) has scored more tournament goals for France then Le Sommer (4).

Wendie Renard became the fourth player to score a World Cup double for France, no-one has ever gone on to score a hat-trick.

Ten of Renard's last 11 goals for France have been headers.

Le Sommer and Amandine Henry have both now scored at consecutive World Cup tournaments. They are the third and fourth players to score in two different editions for France.

