Striker Bakary Sako to leave Crystal Palace

Forward Bakary Sako will leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires at the end of June, after four years at Selhurst Park.

The Mali international joined Palace from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2015 and scored eight goals in 54 games.

Sako, 31, spent the first half of the 2018-19 season at West Bromwich Albion before returning to Palace in January.

"After four seasons the time has come to look for a new challenge," Sako said.