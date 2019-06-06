Cammy Kerr: Dundee defender thrilled to sign for 'mentor' James McPake

James McPake, then caretaker boss, made Cammy Kerr his captain on the final day of last season

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr says he is excited about the prospect of working under "mentor" James McPake.

Former Dens Park player and Under-18s coach McPake was last week named as the club's new manager, replacing Jim McIntyre following relegation.

And McPake moved quickly to give Kerr, 23, a new two-year contract.

"I've known the gaffer for as long as he has been at Dundee, from the moment he stepped in through door he has been like a mentor figure," said Kerr.

"He has told me when I need to pull my socks up, he has given me a pat on the back when I have needed it as well, everything that you want to become more mature as football player.

"He has helped me - not only him, people like Darren O'Dea as well throughout my time have helped massively, those two especially."

Kerr, who has been at the club since the age of eight, dropped out of the team for a while under McIntyre, with his previous deal winding down.

"To grow up your whole life, and that is all you know, having to pack your bags and say your goodbyes, it is a tough thing to do, and I have never done it so to try and prepare myself was extremely hard," he said.

With his future settled, the full-back is focused on an immediate return to the Premiership.

"I think there is a self onus, you look at yourself and think, what could you have done, and what can you do in the future to make things better," he said.

"It is not sitting right with me where we are. I don't think it is sitting right with anyone in the club and that is a massive part of this club going forward, getting the right people in that are desperate to play for Dundee and push them on."