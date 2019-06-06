Trailblazer Rose Reilly a role model for men and women, says Steven Naismith

Rose Reilly received a cap 47 years from appearing for Scotland against England

Steven Naismith says Rose Reilly's determination makes her a role model for all footballers.

Reilly recently received a cap for her 1972 appearance for Scotland against England while women's football was banned in her home nation.

She went on to appear 22 times for Italy after signing for AC Milan and helped her adopted country win the unofficial World Cup in 1984.

"It was so tough for her," Naismith told BBC Scotland.

"I've known Rose over the years and you get chatting to her. She knew a lot about football before I really knew much about who she was. What comes across from just chatting to her is how much she loves football. She just wanted to play it.

"She didn't get what us as players have now, what the young ladies have now. She had to fight for everything and that's why she is such a role model, especially for all the young girls that are coming through and wanting to play, but also us guys - just how dedicated she was and what she wanted.

"She took an interest in my career from a young age. She was a trailblazer back in the day for herself."

Reilly is a member of the Scottish FA's hall of fame and Naismith was speaking at the launch of nominations for this year's inductees.