Women's League Cup final: Glens-Swifts decider to be shown live by BBC Sport NI

The Glens are second in the Women's Premiership table, while the Swifts are third

The Women's Premiership League Cup final between Glentoran Women and Sion Swifts Ladies will be shown live by BBC Sport NI.

The decider, taking place at Seaview on Friday 28 June, will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website.

It is the second the year the showpiece will be broadcast live by the BBC.

"It's great to be able to tell fans that we'll be streaming this showpiece final live again," said Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Production at BBC NI.

"It fits perfectly with the BBC's Change The Game campaign around the summer of women's sport.

"Last year's final was the first domestic women's club game broadcast live by BBC Sport NI so we're looking forward to bringing this year's game to the widest possible audience again."

The Swifts defeated Cliftonville in the semi-final, while the Glens edged Crusaders in their last-four tie.

"We're delighted that we're once again bringing our Women's Premiership League Cup to a live broadcast audience this summer," said Andrew Johnston, Managing Director of the Northern Ireland Football League.

"The growth of the Women's Premiership in Northern Ireland this year has been superb and we're looking forward to a great game between two of the title challengers at Seaview."

Thomas Kane will provide commentary for the cup final alongside Northern Ireland Women's international Julie Nelson. Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.