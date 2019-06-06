Swansea City make Steve Cooper a leading contender for manager role

Steve Cooper is the son of former referee Keith Cooper

World Cup-winning England Under-17 coach Steve Cooper has emerged as a leading contender to take over as Swansea City manager.

Cooper, 39, is on a shortlist alongside the likes of Cameron Toshack, Michael Appleton, Gust Poyet and John Eustace.

Welshman Cooper was Liverpool's academy manager before joining the Football Association in 2013.

He led an England side featuring Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho to victory in the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

Swansea are in the final stages of the interview process having spoken to more than 60 potential managers following Graham Potter's move to Brighton.

Wales assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg, Newport County boss Mike Flynn and Tranmere's Micky Mellon are out of the running as is former Swans defender Alan Tate, while Charlton manager Lee Bowyer and former West Bromwich Albion boss Darren Moore have also been linked with the role.

Steve Cooper celebrates England's victory over Spain in 2017

Pontypridd-born Cooper was on the books at Wrexham as youngster but failed to make a professional appearance for the north Wales club.

He went on to play for The New Saints, Rhyl, Bangor City and Porthmadog but began taking his coaching badges young and had a pro licence - the highest qualification - at the age of 27.

Cooper's coaching career began at Wrexham, where his work in the youth set-up saw him land a move to Liverpool's academy in 2008.

He worked with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn during his time on Merseyside, where he was promoted to academy manager in 2011.

Cooper joined the FA as a youth coach educator in 2013 and was named England under-16s coach in 2014, meaning he was working directly under then England Under-21 coach Gareth Southgate.

He was made under-17 coach in 2015, and steered England to victory in the World Cup in India two years later.

Swansea want a manager who will play possession football, and Cooper is seen as someone who fits that bill.