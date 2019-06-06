Daniel James: Swansea City winger set to complete Man Utd move
Wales winger Daniel James is set to complete a move to Manchester United after agreeing a fee worth around £18m with Swansea City.
James, 21, is expected to finalise the switch ahead of Wales' Euro 2020 qualifier in Croatia on Saturday.
The deal will see United pay around £15m up front for the twice-capped international with the remainder in add-ons.
Personal terms are thought to be already agreed with James.
He will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing since becoming United manager.
James had been on the verge of a January move to Leeds before talks broke down while impressive performances in the Championship and with Wales has seen him linked to a number of clubs since.
The Swansea academy product - signed as a schoolboy from Hull in 2016 - made his breakthrough last season, scoring four goals in 38 appearances, while also scoring on his first Wales start against Slovakia.
Former club Hull are due a sell-on fee from the deal of around 5% of the up-front transfer.