Thursday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Jagielka, Baldock, Rangers, Olsson, Aribo

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have opened direct talks with Motherwell as they seek to sign midfielder David Turnbull, who has nine other interested parties. (Daily Record)

Departing Everton captain and defender Phil Jagielka could be moving north of the border when he leaves the Toffees later this month. The 36-year-old is reportedly a target for Celtic. (Sun)

Celtic have distanced themselves with a move for Jagielka but Sheffield United right-back George Baldock is a transfer target for the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Sheffield United will fight to keep Baldock, 26. (Daily Express)

But Baldock is keen to talk to Celtic. (Daily Star)

Rangers will face Oxford, Marseille and Blackburn in July as part of their preparations for Europa League qualifiers. (Sun)

Reports in Sweden say Rangers are one of a number of clubs interested in signing defender Martin Olsson, who is a free agent after leaving Swansea City. (Scotsman)

And Rangers have held talks with Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo, who has also interested Celtic. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Striker Curtis Main says he could not turn down the chance to play European football after joining Aberdeen from Motherwell. (Times - subscription required)

Out of contract Lee Hodson could join St Mirren on a permanent deal after spending last season there on loan from Rangers. (Sun)

Dundee have joined Ayr United and Greenock Morton in wanting to sign former Partick Thistle striker Kris Doolan. (Daily Record)

Scottish clubs have been boosted by the English Premier League's rejection of a proposed three-tier structure for European football, which would include promotion and relegation from 2024. (Herald - subscription required)

Reports in France suggest Lyon want to sign Celtic and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney. (Scotsman)

Lewis Morgan hopes to follow Ryan Christie and Kristoffer Ajer in claiming a regular first-team place at Celtic after being out on loan, having finished the season with Sunderland. (National - subscription required)