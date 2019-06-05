Women's Irish Premiership: Linfield drop first points in draw with Sion Swifts

Kirsty McGuinness' goal preserved Linfield's unbeaten record in this season's Women's Irish Premiership

Linfield's winning start to the Women's Irish Premiership was ended as they were held to a 1-1 draw at in-form Sion Swifts on Wednesday night.

Swifts took the lead through Ciara Grant - the first league goal the Blues have conceded this season - but Kirsty McGuinness levelled for the leaders.

Nadene Caldwell's hat-trick helped Glentoran earn a third straight win as they beat basement side Comber Red 4-0.

Two Amy McGivern goals helped Crusaders beat Derry City 3-1 at the Brandywell.

Lauren Cregan scored the Candystripes' first league goal of the campaign but McGivern's double and an Amanda Morton strike secured the points for the North Belfast side.

Caldwell's Glens hat-trick included two goals in three minutes before the break with Jessie Davis also on target for the East Belfast side.

Glentoran's win moves them to within three points of the leaders - who won their opening six games - and two clear of Sion, who remain third.