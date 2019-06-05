Fankaty Dabo: Coventry City sign defender after Chelsea exit

Fankaty Dabo helped Spart Rotterdam win promotion back to the Dutch top flight in 2018-19

Coventry City have signed right-back Fankaty Dabo on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old has been released by Chelsea after failing to make a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

He spent last season on loan with Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, helping them win promotion to the top flight.

Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club website: "He is a defender with a lot of the qualities which we need in the team as we push on next season, and will be a great addition to the squad."

