Barry Town: WPL side forced to move Europa League tie

Jenner Park hosted Wales' C International match against England during the 2017-18 season

Barry Town will not be allowed to host their opening Europa League game at their Jenner Park home after their pitch failed a Fifa Pro test.

The tie will instead be played at the Cardiff Athletics Stadium at Leckwith.

Barry will find out their Europa League opponents when the draw in made on Tuesday, 11 June.

"Naturally we are all disappointed... but have quickly had to come to terms with it and we move on with planning," mananger Gavin Chesterfield said.