Women's Scottish Cup third round: Glamour ties for West Park United & Edinburgh Caledonia

Glasgow City's Clare Shine and Celtic's Chloe Craig

Minnows West Park United and Edinburgh Caledonia were handed glamour ties with Celtic and Glasgow City respectively in the third round draw of the SSE Scottish Cup.

Currently bottom of SWFL Division Two west/central, West Park will face a side three tiers above them in Celtic.

Edinburgh Caledonia will host champions City, who are aiming for their 13th SWPL title in a row.

The ties are due to take place on Sunday, 11 August.

In other stand-out ties, Aberdeen Women will face last season's semi-finalists Spartans.

The Dons, in their debut season under the umbrella of the Pittodrie club, are undefeated in 11 games this season.

Cup holders Hibernian host Stirling University, while Rangers host SWPL 2 promotion hopefuls Glasgow Girls.

Full draw

Hibernian v Stirling University

St Johnstone v Boroughmuir Thistle

Spartans v Aberdeen

Motherwell v Partick Thistle

Queen's Park v Westdyke

Hearts v Raith Rovers

Kilwinning v Hamilton Academical

Rangers v Glasgow Girls

Dunfermline Athletic v Stonehaven

Kilmarnock v East Fife

Hutchison Vale v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Clyde v Clark Drive

West Park United v Celtic

Dundee City v St Mirren

Forfar Farmington v Stenhousemuir/Pollok United

Edinburgh Caledonia v Glasgow City

