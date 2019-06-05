VAR replays to be shown on screens at Premier League matches

Media playback is not supported on this device How does VAR work?

Some decisions that go to the video assistant referee are to be shown on big screens in Premier League grounds.

Graphics will explain any VAR-related delay to a match, and any overturned decision, from next season.

Any video clip which helps explain an overturned decision will be broadcast, and they could potentially be viewed via an app on mobile phones.

Messages on scoreboards and PA announcements will be made at grounds which do not have giant screens.

VAR checks will be for "clear and obvious errors" relating to four match-changing situations: goals, mistaken identify, red cards and incidents in the penalty area.

It debuts in the Premier League next season, having been used at the 2018 World Cup, in this season's Champions League knockout stages and in selected FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties.

"If the VAR believes there is a definitive video clip which helps explain an overturned decision to fans, it will be broadcast on giant screens," the Premier League said in a statement

The Premier League says it is also looking at ways for supporters to view the clips on handheld devices via an app.

