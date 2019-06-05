Curtis Main: Aberdeen sign striker after Motherwell departure

Curtis Main scored six goals for Motherwell this season

Striker Curtis Main says the chance to play European football was "a big draw" after leaving Motherwell to sign a two-year deal with Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Main, 26, spent 18 months with the Fir Park club but was out of contract.

He scored 14 goals, although only six of them came in his 37 appearances this term, with one in 2019.

"I'm excited by the challenge. I've enjoyed the league and I'm pleased to move to such a good club," Main said.

Main, previously of Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers and Oldham Athletic, joined Motherwell after leaving Portsmouth and had options to return to England.

"The style of football seems to suit me and my personality," he said of his decision to remain in the Premiership.

The Englishman becomes manager Derek McInnes' third signing of the close season, with winger Ryan Hedges and defender Ash Taylor agreeing deals earlier this week to switch from Barnsley and Northampton Town respectively.

