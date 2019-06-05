Caf Champions League: Esperance ordered to return medals and face Wydad Casablanca again

Esperance have been ordered to return the African Champions League trophy and to replay the second leg of the final.

The Tunisian side led in Saturday's second leg but Moroccan opponents Wydad Casablanca left the pitch after an equaliser they scored was disallowed.

Wydad wanted the video assistant referee to check if the goal should stand but the system was not working.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) said the second leg will be replayed at a neutral venue.

The 1-1 draw from the first leg stands.

The replay will be after the Africa Cup of Nations, which ends on 19 July.

Caf said Esperance players must return their winners' medals as well as the trophy.

More to follow.