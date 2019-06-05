Newcastle midfielder Mohamed Diame to leave as release list revealed

Diame joined Newcastle for £3.5m from Hull in 2016

Newcastle midfielder Mohamed Diame will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The former Senegal international, 31, joined Newcastle from Hull City in 2016 and has made 103 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

Diame played 29 times for the Magpies last season and manager Rafa Benitez said he has been a "great servant".

"He has given us a lot on and off the pitch and we wish him well for the future," said Benitez.

Winger Cal Roberts was also named on the club's release list and will also leave when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The 22-year-old scored in his only first team appearance last season, the 4-2 FA Cup win at Blackburn.