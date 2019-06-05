Northern Ireland to face Czech Republic in away friendly on 14 October

Jonny Evans heads in Northern Ireland's first goal in the 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in September 2017
Northern Ireland earned a home win and an away draw against the Czechs in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign

Northern Ireland will face the Czech Republic in an away friendly on Monday, 14 October.

The venue for the game, which takes place four days after the Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands in Rotterdam, has yet to be confirmed.

Northern Ireland conclude their Euro 2020 qualifying group in November with the return game against the Dutch and an away contest against Germany.

Michael O'Neill's side beat Estonia and Belarus in their opening qualifiers.

The Northern Irish, who lead Group C after their two opening wins, resume qualifying action with Saturday's away game against Estonia in Tallinn before they face Belarus on Tuesday in Borisov.

Northern Ireland met the Czechs in their qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup with Michael O'Neill's side drawing 0-0 in Prague and earning a 2-0 win in the return game at Windsor Park.

The Czech Republic endured a bad start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in March as they were hammered 5-0 by England at Wembley.

