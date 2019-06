Jak McCourt: Sol Campbell signs midfielder for Macclesfield on free transfer

From the section

Jak McCourt made 30 apperances in all competitions in 2018-19

Former Northampton and Chesterfield midfielder Jak McCourt has become Macclesfield's first signing of the summer on a free transfer.

Silkmen manager Sol Campbell has handed the 23-year-old a one-year deal after he was released by Swindon.

The former Leicester trainee has also played for Torquay, Port Vale and Barnsley.

Former England defender Campbell kept Macclesfield in the EFL on the final day of the season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.