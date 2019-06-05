Nicky Adams: Northampton Town re-sign winger after Bury exit

Nicky Adams scored twice in 46 appearances as Bury finished second in League Two last season

Northampton Town have re-signed winger Nicky Adams on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old left Bury at the end of last season after helping the Shakers win promotion to League One.

Adams spent the 2015-16 season with the Cobblers, making 39 league appearances as they won the League Two title.

"He has been a hugely popular figure wherever he has played and I am delighted to be able to bring him back to the club," boss Keith Curle told the club website.

