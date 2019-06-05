Euro 2020 qualifiers: Republic's Shane Duffy wary of wounded Christian Eriksen

Shane Duffy was part of the Brighton side that escaped relegation from the Premier League by two points

Euro 2020 qualifying Group D: Denmark v Republic of Ireland Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Date: Friday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Irish defender Shane Duffy says Christian Eriksen remains a huge threat to the Republic's Euro campaign, despite the Dane's turbulent week.

The Tottenham midfielder is being linked with a club move in the wake of Spurs' defeat by Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League final.

However Eriksen has troubled Ireland too often to be discounted in Friday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Copenhagen.

"He's a top player, he can be dangerous whenever he wants," stated Duffy.

"He's at a top club and probably top clubs want him."

Friday's game will be the fifth time the Republic and Denmark have played each other in the last 18 months.

Eriksen scored a hat-trick in Dublin to deny the Irish a place at the 2018 World Cup finals.

Apart from that 5-1 second leg defeat at the Aviva Stadium, the other three encounters finished scoreless.

Shane Duffy made 63 appearances for Blackburn Rovers between 2014 and 2016 before joining Brighton

Yet Brighton defender Duffy has seen enough with both club and country to know Eriksen will cause problems, even though the game comes less than a week after Spurs' painful loss to Liverpool in Madrid.

"He's a big player for Denmark as well, so he won't want to let his team-mates or his country down, so I'm sure he will be up for it and trying to beat us.

"We all know him - I've played him a couple of times this season already and the last four games with Denmark, so he knows what to expect when he's up against us, but [the teams] are a lot closer than people think.

"The 5-1 game is probably the only one where we were out-classed and out-played on the night.

"We've got top players here in this team as well and in the squad. We've got that bond together that maybe other countries don't have, and we've got that quality.

"People have their opinions on everyone. We believe in the squad that we are a lot closer and we can beat them on the night.

"As long as we believe that in the dressing room, that's probably the most important thing because we are going out there to try to beat them."

Mick McCarthy's Republic team host Gibraltar in another Group D Euro qualifier on Monday.